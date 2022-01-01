pizzagalli.ch - Sukhoi-75 For X-Plane

The Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate; LTS, short for Light Tactical Aircraft in Russian), is a single-engine, stealth fighter aircraft under development by Sukhoi for export and for the Russian Aerospace Forces.The Sukhoi Design Bureau also designates the aircraft as T-75 with marked registration RF-0075.

The Su-75 Checkmate has a diverterless inlet, a v-shape tail and internal weapons bays—all features intended to reduce radar signature. The wing area appears large, which has been interpreted by correspondent David Axe to imply that Sukhoi designed the fighter to fly and engage in combat at high altitudes—40,000 feet or higher.

–Wiki source.

Features

Flight manual user

Texture 4K

Hud custom

Radome mobile

Mobile radar,

Cockpit enhancement.

Improved stability

Auto Flaps

g display

Automated Avionics functions

Multiple weapon system display modes

Dynamic head movement in flight and taxi

Auto ejection seat

Animated 3d model

3D cockpit with multiple functions

3-zone cockpit light adjustment

Animation flaps

Animation canopy

Landing gear with doors

IFR probe

Ejection seat command

Tailhook

Chute.

Expandable nozzles

Detailed 3D cockpit

Nav light selection

Radar display.

Pilot automatic

Engine systems

Complete NAV system.

Weapon system panel.

