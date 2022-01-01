  • pizzagalli.ch - Sukhoi-75 For X-Plane

    The Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate; LTS, short for Light Tactical Aircraft in Russian), is a single-engine, stealth fighter aircraft under development by Sukhoi for export and for the Russian Aerospace Forces.The Sukhoi Design Bureau also designates the aircraft as T-75 with marked registration RF-0075.

    The Su-75 Checkmate has a diverterless inlet, a v-shape tail and internal weapons bays—all features intended to reduce radar signature. The wing area appears large, which has been interpreted by correspondent David Axe to imply that Sukhoi designed the fighter to fly and engage in combat at high altitudes—40,000 feet or higher.

    –Wiki source.

    Features

    • Flight manual user
    • Texture 4K
    • Hud custom
    • Radome mobile
    • Mobile radar,
    • Cockpit enhancement.
    • Improved stability
    • Auto Flaps
    • g display
    • Automated Avionics functions
    • Multiple weapon system display modes
    • Dynamic head movement in flight and taxi
    • Auto ejection seat
    • Animated 3d model
    • 3D cockpit with multiple functions
    • 3-zone cockpit light adjustment
    • Animation flaps
    • Animation canopy
    • Landing gear with doors
    • IFR probe
    • Ejection seat command
    • Tailhook
    • Chute.
    • Expandable nozzles
    • Detailed 3D cockpit
    • Nav light selection
    • Radar display.
    • Pilot automatic
    • Engine systems
    • Complete NAV system.
    • Weapon system panel.

