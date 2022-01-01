Taburet - Europe Birds MSFS

Europe Birds MSFS. Birds simulation system featuring multilayers of birds covering the entire Europe. No less than 60 millions birds are injected by this scenery into the simulator. Multilayer system ensures that each flock of birds you come across is unique in shape, number of birds and movement.

The birds start to be seen from an altitude of 60 feet (pigeons), transitioning into multilayer system up all the way to 500 m altitude above ground. Birds might show the form of big flocks, medium flocks, small flocks or as single birds, couples or triplets. There is no fixed formation or number how the birds might show in the sky; they are free to fly as they please.

Includes following species: pigeons, geese, crows, birds of prey, seagulls. It is mostly frame rate friendly; some graphic adjustments to accomodate this scenery might be required although this package is frames rates optimized.

