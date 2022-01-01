  • M'M Simulations - LIMP - Parma Airport for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-17-2022 02:52 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    M'M Simulations - LIMP - Parma Airport for MSFS 2020

    The structure, named after Giuseppe Verdi, the famous composer from Parma (1813-1901), is managed by the company So.Ge.A.P. S.p.A. and is open to national and international commercial traffic. The first nucleus of the current Parma Airport was designed and built by the Royal Navy after the First World War with the aim of being a base for airships. Completed in 1923 and named after the aviator, the gold medal for military valor, Natale Palli (1895 - 1919), it was sold to the Regia Aeronautica.

    After the Second World War, the airport was completely destroyed and the Minister of Defense had decided to abolish it.

    Parma Airport (Italian: Aeroporto di Parma, IATA: PMF, ICAO: LIMP) is located 1.3 nm (2.4 km; 1.5 mi) northwest of Parma, a city in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. The airport was opened on 5 May 1991. It is also known as Giuseppe Verdi Airport or Parma "Giuseppe Verdi" Airport, named after Giuseppe Verdi.

    This package includes:

    • Accurately modeled terminal and interior
    • Custom night lighting
    • Custom parking positions matching with real life
    • Custom surroundings
    • Custom animated people and objects
    • PBR materials

    Purchase M'M Simulations - LIMP - Parma Airport
    See other products from M'M Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere fenix flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    gleen41

    Looking for the RFP 747 paint kit.

    Thread Starter: gleen41

    I’ve downloaded both v1 and v2 versions of the RFP 747 but neither has the paint kit installed. I can’t seem to find the link anyway. Not that I’m...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:00 PM Go to last post
    rjdahlen

    Not downloading Digital Ownership

    Thread Starter: rjdahlen

    A week and a half ago my MSFS began asking for the program disk. After trying every fix I could find I decided to give up on that endeavor and...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:30 PM Go to last post
    pmgebroff

    How do you create a screenshot on FSX. Amazingly still running windows 7

    Thread Starter: pmgebroff

    qww

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post
    helios1234

    PFC yoke ffb/control loading

    Thread Starter: helios1234

    I'm considering a ffb/control loading yoke. I'm aware of the Brunner. Just wondering if anyone has info on PFC yokes in particular Cirrus Cessna...

    Last Post By: LJ45man Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post