  • The Top Gun Tower Fly By Scene In MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-16-2022 10:28 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    The Top Gun Tower Fly By Scene In MSFS 2020

    A recreation of Maverick's fly by of the tower in the original Top Gun movie with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The F-14 is by DC Designs. The scene is recreated with different camera angles and perspectives from the original which is shown first. Video is also recorded and uploaded in 4K.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    Get the DC Designs F-14 Tomcat for MSFS 2020

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Sean McLeod

    A Cat is on the prowl...

    Thread Starter: Sean McLeod

    Last Post By: Sean McLeod Today, 09:47 AM Go to last post
    helios1234

    PFC yoke ffb/control loading

    Thread Starter: helios1234

    I'm considering a ffb/control loading yoke. I'm aware of the Brunner. Just wondering if anyone has info on PFC yokes in particular Cirrus Cessna...

    Last Post By: helios1234 Today, 08:33 AM Go to last post
    pmgebroff

    How do you create a screenshot on FSX. Amazingly still running windows 7

    Thread Starter: pmgebroff

    qww

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 07:08 AM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Indestructable telegraph poles

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, Some time ago I downloaded and installed the rather well made WMKN (Sultan Mahmoed) airport situated along the East coast of Malaysia....

    Last Post By: hgschnell Today, 02:09 AM Go to last post