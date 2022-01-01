The Top Gun Tower Fly By Scene In MSFS 2020

A recreation of Maverick's fly by of the tower in the original Top Gun movie with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The F-14 is by DC Designs. The scene is recreated with different camera angles and perspectives from the original which is shown first. Video is also recorded and uploaded in 4K.

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.