    South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe East for MSFS

    In real world flying, bird hazards present a unique and dynamic challenge that pilots must always be ready to avoid. Every year, thousands of aircraft encounter bird strikes that result in millions of dollars worth of damages. Pilots must be vigilant in the low altitude environment to avoid striking birds, and many times evasive maneuvers must be taken. Add a unique challenge and increase your simulator’s realism by using FS Birds!

    FS Birds Europe East Features

    • Bird coverage for the entire areas of Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Slovakia, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, and Croatia
    • Multiple types of birds including pigeons, buzzards, eagles, gulls, and geese
    • All birds are fully animated
    • Flying birds range in altitudes from the surface up to 11,000 ft with random flight tracks
    • Ground birds at all major international airports
    • Flying bird animations include soaring raptors, circling gulls, formation geese, random pigeon flights, and soaring eagles
    • LOD optimization results in a negligible impact on simulator frame rates

