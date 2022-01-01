  • LatinVFR A321neo 1.1.0 Released

    LatinVFR LVFR A321neo 1.1.0 Released

    Thank you all for the feedback, last night version 1.1.0 was released in the marketplace. Please go to the content manager and update.

    Among the fixes:

    1. Pink cockpit texture when panning around in the outside view fixed.
    2. Landing flare and takeoff rotation issue fixed, no more floating on the flare
    3. Interior passenger windows disconnect issue fixed when looking at the interior views.
    4. The cabin interior was enhanced.
    5. Among other small fixes

    We are now looking into fixing issues with XBOX primarily with XBOX S, where users encounter CTD’s. If you start your flight in let’s say New York, or London you might get a CTD. We are to further optimize the 3d models in order to reduce the performance footprint of the A321neo in XBOX. We hope to have that fix released for next week’s update.

    As we said when we released, we are committed to these products and making them better as we go along and we thank customer feedback for that.

