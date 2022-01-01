PMDG 737-700 for MSFS Update 3.00.0025

The first is that we have just pushed a new update for the PMDG 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update brings us to build 3.00.0025 and introduces a number of cleaning-up details that have been the focus of the development team's attention span. While we are busy at work with final testing on the the 737-600, implementing final rounds of changes for the 737-800 and new EFB implementation across the entire 737 fleet, we are also continuing to clean, polish, fix, adjust and improve the 737-700. This update brings you an accumulation of things that are detailed in the change list.

One big change with this update that is very important to note is that we have updated the 737 to include a new ground steering model that more tightly integrates the 737 into MSFS. It is important to note that this will require anyone with a tiller input assigned to update your control settings- so please be advised! Previously we were using the PROP1 axis in MSFS controls to provide tiller inputs, but effective with this build the 737 will accept tiller steering inputs only from the NOSE WHEEL STEERING AXIS input in the MSFS control menus. (This is about a 10 second change for you to make, so it is very easy!)

Coincident with this change, we have re-implemented proper pedal steering for users who have both a tiller and rudder axis assigned in their flight controls. The rudder pedals will now give you proper steering +-7 degrees while the tiller will provide gross steering inputs to the full range of the airplane's capabilities. We have also found the portion of our yaw control logic that was preventing gamepad users from enjoying a satisfactory experience, so those users will now find that their gamepad rudder inputs work as expected with the 737. (This took a bit longer than we had hoped, so thank you for your patience!)

Also under the hood we continued with our usual process of efficiency improvements and updates. You may notice items we haven't listed here, as the 737-700 benefits from the continued development on her sister products coming down the pipeline.

