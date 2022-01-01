  • PMDG 737-700 for MSFS Update 3.00.0025

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-15-2022 02:47 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    PMDG 737-700 Updated

    The first is that we have just pushed a new update for the PMDG 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update brings us to build 3.00.0025 and introduces a number of cleaning-up details that have been the focus of the development team's attention span. While we are busy at work with final testing on the the 737-600, implementing final rounds of changes for the 737-800 and new EFB implementation across the entire 737 fleet, we are also continuing to clean, polish, fix, adjust and improve the 737-700. This update brings you an accumulation of things that are detailed in the change list.

    One big change with this update that is very important to note is that we have updated the 737 to include a new ground steering model that more tightly integrates the 737 into MSFS. It is important to note that this will require anyone with a tiller input assigned to update your control settings- so please be advised! Previously we were using the PROP1 axis in MSFS controls to provide tiller inputs, but effective with this build the 737 will accept tiller steering inputs only from the NOSE WHEEL STEERING AXIS input in the MSFS control menus. (This is about a 10 second change for you to make, so it is very easy!)

    Coincident with this change, we have re-implemented proper pedal steering for users who have both a tiller and rudder axis assigned in their flight controls. The rudder pedals will now give you proper steering +-7 degrees while the tiller will provide gross steering inputs to the full range of the airplane's capabilities. We have also found the portion of our yaw control logic that was preventing gamepad users from enjoying a satisfactory experience, so those users will now find that their gamepad rudder inputs work as expected with the 737. (This took a bit longer than we had hoped, so thank you for your patience!)

    Also under the hood we continued with our usual process of efficiency improvements and updates. You may notice items we haven't listed here, as the 737-700 benefits from the continued development on her sister products coming down the pipeline.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    richard37

    I miss Flight simulator X

    Thread Starter: richard37

    As good as the graphics are in Flight simulator 2020 I have to say some thing are better in Flight simulator X, The new one just seems very empty , I...

    Last Post By: ftldave Today, 03:29 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Indestructable telegraph poles

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, Some time ago I downloaded and installed the rather well made WMKN (Sultan Mahmoed) airport situated along the East coast of Malaysia....

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:35 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Douglas A-26 Invader

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    Milton's Excellent Douglas A-26 Invader I just installed! :pilot: Only 20 megs! Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:25 PM Go to last post
    flyboy208

    Dave Garwood's Freeware Hunter Trainers ...

    Thread Starter: flyboy208

    ... Just released today are Dave Garwood's superb freeware Hawker Hunter Trainer 2-seat jets. FSX SP2 Native and bloody brilliant - get yours here...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:20 PM Go to last post