Navigraph Adds FSI Panel To MSFS

    Airac cycle 2207 has been released! If you want to practice certain procedures or scenarios in MSFS, you’ll probably find an instructor panel to be a useful tool. The FSI Panel is designed to mimic the typical instructor panels that airlines use for training. The tool has previously been available exclusively for Prepar3D, but is now also available for MSFS. Not only will it allow you to place your aircraft at various positions from cruise to final approach with the click of a button, but it will also help you to evaluate your landing performance using its landing report.

    If you’re into practicing certain scenarios, you’ll most probably find the FSI Panel to be a useful addition to your MSFS even if you’re flying the smallest propeller aircraft, however, it’s perhaps when you practice with FMC-equipped (Flight Management Computer) aircraft you’ll find the FSI Panel to shine the most. Setting up an FMC over and over again in an airliner can be a cumbersome experience for anyone. The FSI Panel solves that problem by allowing you to easily position your aircraft from the panel in a matter of seconds, without having to set up your FMC.

