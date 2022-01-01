MK Studios Releases Tenerife Airports For MSFS

MK Studios has announced that Tenerife Airports (GCTS, GCXO) are now available for MSFS. Enjoy two high-quality airports with up-to-date terminal and ground, POIs, and more. If you previously owned the P3D version you're entitled to a discount.
