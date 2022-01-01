  • MK Studios Releases Tenerife Airports For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-14-2022 09:49 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MK Studios Releases Tenerife Airports For MSFS

    MK Studios has announced that Tenerife Airports (GCTS, GCXO) are now available for MSFS. Enjoy two high-quality airports with up-to-date terminal and ground, POIs, and more. If you previously owned the P3D version you're entitled to a discount.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    btbenoit

    Throttle Issues

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    I haven't flown FS2004 in a while, and when I flew the other night, I having my planes go to full throttle then back to low throttle, then full...

    Last Post By: btbenoit Today, 10:54 AM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    FSX Build Capability

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Hey All, Wondering if this FSX SE build is capable of 50-60 FPS in 4K at a complex airport, in a complex aircraft, with decent AI traffic, in...

    Last Post By: Ottersphere Today, 10:24 AM Go to last post
    worldsfair65

    Honeycomb Throttle Quadrant

    Thread Starter: worldsfair65

    So I recently changed my equipment for FSX Windows 10 from Saitek X52 Joystick and Throttle to Honeycomb Yoke and Throttle Quadrant. However I have...

    Last Post By: jock Today, 09:25 AM Go to last post
    CRJ_simpilot

    Has anyone noticed?

    Thread Starter: CRJ_simpilot

    That if you go to the adsbexchange website to view air traffic they have ADS-C capability? What is ADS-C? Only the coolest damn thing ever. It's...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 09:12 AM Go to last post