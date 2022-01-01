FlightFactor Boeing 767-400 ER Professional XP

New 767-400 Package. Price is only $69 until X-Plane 12 is released. It will go up to $79 then.
New Features
- Full support of in-flight Navigraph charts
- Pop-out EFB with checklist, options, menus, PA announcements and more
- Full VR support in several modes, native and exclusive FlightFactor mode
- Modern 777 EFIS backported in the early 2000s by Boeing into the 767-400ER
- Remodeled unique cockpit which combines the systems of the classical 767 series with the modern avionics of the 777.
Flexible Options
- A very flexible architecture : You choose the set up
- Different options for many avionics instruments including PIP with some specific additions for 764.
- Most of the options included in the real 767
Interactive checklists and 'Autohelper'
- Full electronic interactive checklist with automatic action detection.
- Exclusive: An automatic "helper' mode performs all the actions for you, you just CHECK the items.
- A tutorial which shows the user what to do and when.
Perfected Flight Model
- Accurate flight model, as close as it gets to real performance. Tested by real pilots and translated to X-Plane
- A dynamic and customizable center of gravity that depends on actual cargo and passenger load
Fully Functional Professional FMS and EFIS System
- Custom Flight Management Computer, integrated with other plane systems.
- Custom programmed LNAV logic for terminal procedures from updatable database.
- VNAV-managed climbs and descends.
- Optimum cruise performance and step climb calculation.
- A modern 6 screen EFIS system with MFD pages for brakes, tires, flight controls and more.
- Dual-FMS with two independently working CDUs.
- Triple IRS
- Dual air-data computers with custom failure modes and source switching.
- Realistic inertial, radio and GPS position updating, you can see the individual inaccuracies of those systems.
- Triple-channel autopilot with realistic dependencies.
- Fail operational and fail passive auto land with mode degradations based on system failures.
- Load company routes generated by Professional FlightPlanner X (or other compatible programs) directly into the FMC.
- FMC can be used on external touchscreen or tablet, optimized for the Retina iPad.
Custom Systems and Failure Model
- Detailed and deep simulation of almost every system in the real aircraft.
- Custom air and pressure system.
- Electrical system with all AC and DC busses modeled - see which system depends on which bus.
- Hydraulic system that uses a little fluid when treated correctly and a lot of fluid if used incorrectly.
- Multistage custom failure system - over 200 more failures than X-Plane.
- Ability to fix failure by following proper procedure.
- Persistent failure and maintenance system. Aircraft wear and misuse will carry over to your next flight.
Warning System And Radars
- Fully functional GPWS with all the modes the real plane has.
- Fully functional terrain radar, with custom database (just like the real plane), a look-ahead warning system and many other features.
- Weather radar that works like the real thing. Including tilt and gain functions.
- Ground clutter, turbulence detection and windshear prediction.
3D Modeling
- Accurate dimensions based on exterior drawings provided by Boeing.
- Very detailed exterior modelling with high resolution textures
- Very high resolution 3D cockpit with every switch functional
- Very detailed passenger cabin graphics including galleys.
- Additional graphic features: real working oxygen masks both in cockpit and cabin, dynamic window blinds that react to sunlight etc.
- Smooth and accurate wingflex.
Special Effects With Dynamic Reflections
- Multilayer dynamic reflections on all glass objects.
- Reflective metal and plastic objects in the cockpit.
- Glossy exterior dynamic reflections Exclusive feature
- XP weather enhancements like custom windshear.
Advanced Custom Sounds
- A professional sound pack by BSS Studio
- Several hundred custom sounds
- In-cockpit custom sounds.
- Switches with individual sounds
- Many individual system sound inside and outside.
- Airport environment sounds.
- Cabin sounds.
- 3D stereo sound system for engines.
- In flight cabin announcements.
- Interactive communication with the cabin crew (reporting misconfigurations and passenger comfort problems).
On Screen Menus
- An tablet-like menu popping-up from the cockpit.
- Custom pages for loading/unloading fuel, cargo and passengers, customizing the CG, calling for pushback and performing maintenance.
- Ability to customize the plane with winglets, reflection level, wingflex level and set other options to be saved or default.
- Ground equipment and door pages.
- Failure monitoring menu.
Extra Objects
- Working push-back truck - Fully controllable with your joystick.
- Passenger bus and stairs or optional gate configuration (passengers can be loaded from gate instead of bus).
- Fuel truck, de-Icing truck, GPU, ground-start units both visible and fully functional with airplane systems.
- Other ground equipment.
Liveries
- Included in the package: Delta, United, Air Canada, China Eastern, China Southern, FlightFactor House, Turkish Airlines
- Many More available Online