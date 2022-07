Just Flight FS Traffic Update MSFS

FS Traffic for MSFS - We'll have a detailed update on FS Traffic for MSFS soon including updated specs and plenty of information on what's been happening, where we are and what's left to do. In the meantime here are just a few WIP screenshots taken from the latest build that's currently undergoing testing. Look out for the update soon.

