Aerosoft Previews Airport Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden

Aerosoft have taken to their forums to provide a preview of their upcoming scenery for Baden Airpark - Airport Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden. No further details are provided, but a nice series of pictures is shown.
