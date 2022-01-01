  • Aerosoft Previews Airport Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft Previews Airport Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden

    Aerosoft have taken to their forums to provide a preview of their upcoming scenery for Baden Airpark - Airport Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden. No further details are provided, but a nice series of pictures is shown.

