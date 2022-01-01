Taburet - USA Birds MSFS

Birds simulation system featuring multilayers of birds covering the entire United States. No less than 60 million birds are injected by this scenery into the simulator; multilayer system ensures that each flock of birds you come across is unique in shape, number of birds and movement.

The birds start to be seen from an altitude of 60 feet (pigeons); transitioning into multilayer system up all the way to 500 altitude above ground. Birds might show the form of big flocks, medium flocks, small flocks or as single birds, couples or triplets. There are no fixed formations; number how the birds might show in the sky; they free to fly as they pleased.

Includes the following species: pigeons, geese, crows, birds of prey, seagulls. It is mostly frame rates friendly, however some graphic adjustments to accommodate this scenery might be required. No need to go and look for birds; it will be the birds coming to look for you with this package.

