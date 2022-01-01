  • Spinoza - US Lighthouses Vol. 1 MSFS

    Spinoza - US Lighthouses Vol. 1 MSFS

    Volume 1 of US Lighthouses is an invitation to visit the most iconic lighthouses in the USA. These landmarks are a must-have if you fly VFR.

    You will fly over 7 wonderful landmarks (GPS coordinates included):

    • Assateague Lighthouse (37.911158, -75.356054)
    • Cape Henry Lighthouse (36.926089, -76.008047)
    • Cape Lookout (34.622630, -76.524418)
    • Currituck Beach Light (36.376632, -75.830719)
    • Harbour Town Lighthouse (32.138152, -80.81234)
    • Hillsboro Intel Light (26.259693, -80.081016)
    • Saint Augustine Lighthouse (29.889402, -81.291672)

    Enjoy your flight!

    Purchase Spinoza - US Lighthouses Vol. 1 MSFS
    See other MSFS 2020 scenery from Spinoza

