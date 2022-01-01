Spinoza - US Lighthouses Vol. 1 MSFS

Volume 1 of US Lighthouses is an invitation to visit the most iconic lighthouses in the USA. These landmarks are a must-have if you fly VFR.

You will fly over 7 wonderful landmarks (GPS coordinates included):

Assateague Lighthouse (37.911158, -75.356054)

Cape Henry Lighthouse (36.926089, -76.008047)

Cape Lookout (34.622630, -76.524418)

Currituck Beach Light (36.376632, -75.830719)

Harbour Town Lighthouse (32.138152, -80.81234)

Hillsboro Intel Light (26.259693, -80.081016)

Saint Augustine Lighthouse (29.889402, -81.291672)

Enjoy your flight!

