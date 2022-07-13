Aerosoft - Stairport Sceneries - Airport Exeter International MSFS Released

About 5 miles from Exeter city center is the city airport, Exeter Airport. The airport was opened in 1937 but was subsequently taken over by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War due to its strategic location. It was first handed over to the Civil Aviation Ministry after the end of the war in 1947.
The airport has a 2083-meter-long runway, which is more than sufficient even for larger aircraft types. Start your simulated holiday flight to Spain or Greece or fly a shorter connection to Edinburgh or St Mary’s with the Twin Otter.
Features
- Realistic replica of the last state of construction of EGTE Exeter Airport
- Fully custom modelling and texturing using 4K PBR throughout the entire airfield
- Clutter objects and 3D people to bring the airport to life
- Custom HD ground layout with special reflection effects
- Handmade mesh to correct the coast line and realistic runway slope
- Custom static aircrafts reflecting the real traffic at the airfield (randomized)
- Perfectly embedded in the MSFS environment
- Optimized for performance based on specifications by Microsoft
- Compatible with MSFS World Update III: UK and Ireland
