Aerosoft - Stairport Sceneries - Airport Exeter International MSFS Released

About 5 miles from Exeter city center is the city airport, Exeter Airport. The airport was opened in 1937 but was subsequently taken over by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War due to its strategic location. It was first handed over to the Civil Aviation Ministry after the end of the war in 1947.

The airport has a 2083-meter-long runway, which is more than sufficient even for larger aircraft types. Start your simulated holiday flight to Spain or Greece or fly a shorter connection to Edinburgh or St Mary’s with the Twin Otter.

Features

Realistic replica of the last state of construction of EGTE Exeter Airport

Fully custom modelling and texturing using 4K PBR throughout the entire airfield

Clutter objects and 3D people to bring the airport to life

Custom HD ground layout with special reflection effects

Handmade mesh to correct the coast line and realistic runway slope

Custom static aircrafts reflecting the real traffic at the airfield (randomized)

Perfectly embedded in the MSFS environment

Optimized for performance based on specifications by Microsoft

Compatible with MSFS World Update III: UK and Ireland

Purchase Aerosoft - Stairport Sceneries - Airport Exeter International MSFS