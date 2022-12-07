  • Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020 - Update

    This Romantic Wings collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator provides five different variants of the Messerschmitt Me 262, four different variants of the Heinkel He 162, an upgraded version of Peenemünde airfield (EDCP), ships and other objects.

    All the included aircraft have been built to represent their real-world WWII counterparts as closely as possible.

    Me 262

    • Me 262
    • Me 262 B1U1
    • Me 262 Lorin
    • Me 262 V083
    • Me 262 V555

    Heinkel He 162

    • He 162 Spatz
    • He 162 Type C
    • He 162 Type D
    • He 162 A10

    Peenemünde (EDCP)

    Included in this pack is a modification of the existing MSFS rendition of Peenemünde airfield (EDCP). It extends playing capabilities by creating new parking spots (Mil Combat 152 and 174), three ships and many WWII objects such as cars, aircraft, V1 and V2 rockets and much more.

    Changelog

    Version 0.2.0

    • The Flight Models of all Messerschmitt Me262 aircraft have been reworked and adapted to the real aircraft.
    • A typo bug in the Flaps control prevented the use of the second stage of flaps, thus corrupting the flight model further.
    • A set of custom views, using the keys 0 .. 9 in combination with the ALT key was integrated (see pictures in Manual).

    Ships And Other Objects

    The main ships are the two cruisers 'Bismarck' and 'Prinz Eugen', as seen in the Baltic during the 'Rheinübung' exercise. They are escorted by a supply ship in the colors of the Hapag'.

    Other objects include aircraft (Ju 87, Ar 193), trucks, cars, V1, V2/A4 (static and launching), Tiger tanks and much more.

