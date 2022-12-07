rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020 v2.0.4

Changelog v2.0.4
New
- Effects debug mode to easily conclude which effect is running
Fixed
- Reverse thrust effect won't run when engines are off
- Mute on the background will now work as expected
- Tweaked default profiles values for turbulence effect
- Tweak default profiles values for scary ride effect
- Log file won't get big when switching auto-minimize to off
- Minor bugs and stability improvements
About FSRealistic Pro
FSRealistic Pro brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS! With a growing list of 34 camera and sound effects, you will experience MSFS like never before. FSRealistic Pro brings realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes, and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.
Features
- A growing list of 34 effects
- Autostart with MSFS
- FPS friendly
- Profile cloud
- Compatible with all head-tracking devices
- Compliments ButtKicker
- Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2022)
Effects
- Turbulence
- Touchdown main
- Touchdown front
- Engine vibrations
- Stall buffet
- Reverse thrust
- Ground roll
- Breathing
- Speedbrake drag
- Gear drag
- Auto speedbrake
- Blade slapping
- Brakes
- Engine start
- Ground effect
- Stick shaker
- Floats splash
- Airframe wind
- Windshield wind
- Wind ambiance
- Cockpit ambiance
- Overspeed
- Over G
- Wheel well
- Flaps lever
- Flaps stress
- Flaps drag
- Landing claps
- Crash screaming
- Sneezing
- Toilet flush
