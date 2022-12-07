  • rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020 v2.0.4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-12-2022 03:10 PM  Number of Views: 103  
    2 Comments

    rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

    Changelog v2.0.4

    New

    • Effects debug mode to easily conclude which effect is running

    Fixed

    • Reverse thrust effect won't run when engines are off
    • Mute on the background will now work as expected
    • Tweaked default profiles values for turbulence effect
    • Tweak default profiles values for scary ride effect
    • Log file won't get big when switching auto-minimize to off
    • Minor bugs and stability improvements

    About FSRealistic Pro

    FSRealistic Pro brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS! With a growing list of 34 camera and sound effects, you will experience MSFS like never before. FSRealistic Pro brings realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes, and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

    Features

    • A growing list of 34 effects
    • Autostart with MSFS
    • FPS friendly
    • Profile cloud
    • Compatible with all head-tracking devices
    • Compliments ButtKicker
    • Supported by all 3rd parties (as of 2022)

    Effects

    • Turbulence
    • Touchdown main
    • Touchdown front
    • Engine vibrations
    • Stall buffet
    • Reverse thrust
    • Ground roll
    • Breathing
    • Speedbrake drag
    • Gear drag
    • Auto speedbrake
    • Blade slapping
    • Brakes
    • Engine start
    • Ground effect
    • Stick shaker
    • Floats splash
    • Airframe wind
    • Windshield wind
    • Wind ambiance
    • Cockpit ambiance
    • Overspeed
    • Over G
    • Wheel well
    • Flaps lever
    • Flaps stress
    • Flaps drag
    • Landing claps
    • Crash screaming
    • Sneezing
    • Toilet flush

    Purchase rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    2 Comments
    1. MrUnSavory's Avatar
      MrUnSavory - Today, 03:33 PM
      I have yet to receive an email with the upgrade and simmarket doesn't have it.
    1. squiremel's Avatar
      squiremel - Today, 04:13 PM
      Quote Originally Posted by MrUnSavory View Post
      I have yet to receive an email with the upgrade and simmarket doesn't have it.
      I purchased mine from Just Flight and and they still have version 2.0.2 but I did get an email from the developer about V2.0.3 and was able to download it direct from them. I will go direct to them for this latest version too (although this post is the only notification I have had).

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere fenix flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx piper pmdg power lines rex roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    connolly44

    Aircraft Views

    Thread Starter: connolly44

    Hello folks I have FSX Steam and fly mainly one aircraft, an add-on (FS2004) Bell-Boeing V22 Mach 1 (I like getting to places reletively fast)...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 04:36 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: rkApps - FSRealistic Pro For MSFS 2020 v2.0.4

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24350-rkApps-FSRealistic-Pro-For-MSFS-2020-v2-0-4

    Last Post By: squiremel Today, 04:13 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Uh Oh!

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Captain to First Officer: "OK, that's the last time I let you taxi to the gate."

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:11 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    From Beer & Bratwurst to Gyros & Ouzo.

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    From Beer & Bratwurst to Gyros & Ouzo. In other words, from Munich, Germany to Athens, Greece.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:07 PM Go to last post