  • Kelowna Airport History With Fenix Airbus Autoland

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-12-2022 01:19 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Kelowna Airport History With Fenix Airbus Autoland

    By Laurie Doering

    After 35 years in the sim cockpit of general aviation aircraft, I decided to learn how to fly a commercial airliner. The learning curve is steep! With the guidance of instructional videos by 320 Sim Pilot, I can now fly the Airbus! Many thanks to 320 Sim Pilot for sharing his commercial jet experience!

    Join me on a short flight from Vancouver to Kelowna to celebrate the 75 year history of the Kelowna International Airport (CYLW). We take the Airbus in style with in flight entertainment to recap the hi-lights of the airport from 1947 to 2022. Celebrate with Roy Orbison music and fireworks!

    Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

    Links

    Laurie Doering
    The Flight Level

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere fenix flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CTarana45

    More International Flavor?

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    I'm trying to locate Planes from different countries! The US is well represented, as well as England and France! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: jgf Today, 02:14 PM Go to last post
    budreiser

    I Did It, I Did It, I Did It! Yes I Did!

    Thread Starter: budreiser

    I was scared stiff to hit the ON button. But with the prodding of my friend R. Stearns, he said "ya gotta move on". Mr. Stearns also did most if...

    Last Post By: jgf Today, 02:01 PM Go to last post
    Tristar35

    Why did virtual cockpits not gain widespread traction until after fs9?

    Thread Starter: Tristar35

    While I have a vague understanding that a VC is built into a single model in fs9, unlike in fsx where they are two separate entities, I am curious as...

    Last Post By: jgf Today, 01:49 PM Go to last post
    kaka20212005

    Best Freeware...

    Thread Starter: kaka20212005

    I'm looking for a freeware aircraft to do commercial IFR flights with Virtual Cockpit. But I can't find anything interesting. Ideas?

    Last Post By: HoratioWondersocks Today, 01:45 PM Go to last post