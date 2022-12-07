Kelowna Airport History With Fenix Airbus Autoland

After 35 years in the sim cockpit of general aviation aircraft, I decided to learn how to fly a commercial airliner. The learning curve is steep! With the guidance of instructional videos by 320 Sim Pilot, I can now fly the Airbus! Many thanks to 320 Sim Pilot for sharing his commercial jet experience!

Join me on a short flight from Vancouver to Kelowna to celebrate the 75 year history of the Kelowna International Airport (CYLW). We take the Airbus in style with in flight entertainment to recap the hi-lights of the airport from 1947 to 2022. Celebrate with Roy Orbison music and fireworks!

Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

