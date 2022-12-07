  • X-Plane Mitsubishi MU-2 Version 2.0 Release Announcement

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-12-2022 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane Mitsubishi MU-2 Version 2.0 Release Announcement

    The Mitsubishi MU-2 is somewhat of a special aircraft for us at X-Aviation, primarily because it was the first product ever sold when we opened our store 14 years ago. Since that initial release in 2008, @tkyler has kept the MU-2 relevant in our catalog and updated it free of charge through four major versions of X-Plane. That's quite a long time of dedication!

    Today, we're officially announcing Friday, July 15, 2022 as the release date for v2 of this great aircraft! This isn't just an update to the existing aircraft! It's an entirely new code base, 3D model and FMOD sound simulation. It is truly a new product.

    Release time: We are a USA based company, and you can anticipate the release to occur in the afternoon on Friday. We'll update with a better time as the product nears closer to release.

    Pricing: We will be announcing price (as we always do) once the product page is up and running. More details about the product as a whole will be there too.

    Upgrades: We want to thank our loyal MU-2 customers for supporting us over the years, and there's no better way to do that than to offer up a nice discount for v1 users! Later in the week (but prior to release), we will be sending out $20 discount coupons to all current v1 customers to use towards the purchase of v2.

    Manuals: The MU2 v2 will come with online based documentation. We will release that documentation here prior to release so people may get a better grasp of what the v2 product offers. That said, the stream sessions will be an even better opportunity to see what the product has to offer!

    Re-Branding: Starting with this release, X-Scenery will be re-branding to TOGA Simulations to better align identity with products. @tkyler will still be the primary developer behind the brand, so outside of the name, nothing else changes.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere fenix flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx piper pmdg power lines rex roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hjwalter

    Indestructable telegraph poles

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, Some time ago I downloaded and installed the rather well made WMKN (Sultan Mahmoed) airport situated along the East coast of Malaysia....

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:31 PM Go to last post
    berlopez

    LPMA Madeira scenery by Toni Agramont question?

    Thread Starter: berlopez

    I have been attempting to install this scenery again in my FSX Acc. installation unsuccesfully. It simply looks awful. water crawls up the coasts the...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 08:53 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    B787 At Delhi!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    An Air India B787 At Delhi! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: ussmidway Today, 08:52 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Lockheed P-80B Shooting Star!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    The Lockheed P-80B Shooting Star At Long Beach! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: ussmidway Today, 08:50 AM Go to last post