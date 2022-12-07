X-Plane Mitsubishi MU-2 Version 2.0 Release Announcement

The Mitsubishi MU-2 is somewhat of a special aircraft for us at X-Aviation, primarily because it was the first product ever sold when we opened our store 14 years ago. Since that initial release in 2008, @tkyler has kept the MU-2 relevant in our catalog and updated it free of charge through four major versions of X-Plane. That's quite a long time of dedication!

Today, we're officially announcing Friday, July 15, 2022 as the release date for v2 of this great aircraft! This isn't just an update to the existing aircraft! It's an entirely new code base, 3D model and FMOD sound simulation. It is truly a new product.

Release time: We are a USA based company, and you can anticipate the release to occur in the afternoon on Friday. We'll update with a better time as the product nears closer to release.

Pricing: We will be announcing price (as we always do) once the product page is up and running. More details about the product as a whole will be there too.

Upgrades: We want to thank our loyal MU-2 customers for supporting us over the years, and there's no better way to do that than to offer up a nice discount for v1 users! Later in the week (but prior to release), we will be sending out $20 discount coupons to all current v1 customers to use towards the purchase of v2.

Manuals: The MU2 v2 will come with online based documentation. We will release that documentation here prior to release so people may get a better grasp of what the v2 product offers. That said, the stream sessions will be an even better opportunity to see what the product has to offer!

Re-Branding: Starting with this release, X-Scenery will be re-branding to TOGA Simulations to better align identity with products. @tkyler will still be the primary developer behind the brand, so outside of the name, nothing else changes.

