SimWorks Studios Kodiak Packages Update

A bit late, but with good reason, here is an update on the Kodiak packages.

A big flight model update was delivered to us this past week, which will improve the response of the aircraft. Many people complained that the plane was very sensitive to pitch input, something we attributed to the short travel that most desktop yokes have. After a long time of tweaking and balancing, the next update will improve this aspect of the Kodiak's handling.

Additionally, the plane was low on power after SU8. The new flight model significantly improves that issue.

Next, the float plane: the flight dynamics are done, and the plane can float reasonably well (?), given MSFS' flight model limitations. We want to fine-tune some bits with the ground handling and a couple of code bugs, and the plane will be ready to go to Daher for final checks.

Our intention is to release the update to the wheeled Kodiak and the Amphibian variant after SU10 is out, in order to take advantage of the new NXi version and some new features coming in that version.

