NMG Kimberley Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Released

Kimberley Airport (FAKM) was established in 1912 and is located 9.7 km (6 miles) from the city of Kimberley. Kimberley is the capital of the Northern Cape Province and is located near the confluence of the Vaal and Orange rivers. The town is most famous for the "Big Hole", a landmark carved into the earth by early diamond prospectors.

As always, we try to go as close to the real airport as we possibly can. We have also added PBR Texturing to all the buildings! The layout in terms of runway, taxiway and hangars is accurate.

As always, if you have bought this airport for FSX, Prepar3D or X-Plane before, then you qualify for an upgrade discount to this version.

