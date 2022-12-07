  • Blue Bird Simulations Mini Update on 757 MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Blue Bird Simulations Mini Update on 757 MSFS

    Aircraft developer Blue Bird Simulations continues work on their first project for MSFS 2020, the Boeing 757 jetliner. Theirs will be a "mid-level complexity" aircraft, more complex than the default planes but not study level. A new mini update with screen shot has just been posted:

    "Another mini update. Long way to go but lots of progress on the VC switches and animations along with some systems implementation for the FMS. No VNAV/LNAV yet but we're getting there. This screen shot shows just a bit of some of the planned functionality. I have loaded a simple FP from PHL to DCA that loads directly into the FMC.">

    Source

    1. squiremel's Avatar
      squiremel - Today, 12:43 PM
      Looking forward to this one

