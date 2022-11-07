  • VSKYLABS Completes XP12 VR Testing

    VSKYLABS Development

    All VSKYLABS projects for X-Plane by Laminar Research are undergoing a thorough development process as part of their next step in evolution, becoming complete, Genuine-Products for upcoming X-Plane 12.

    In the past week, an important milestone was achieved when all projects completed the VR refinements/adjustments for X-Plane 12, where each aircraft was flown extensively in VR, throughout all phases of flight.

    Here is a video, a short VR tutorial for the VSKYLABS Phoenix Air U15, created a year ago, for the latest XP11 version of the project. The VSKYLABS tradition of having robust VR implementation as part of the basic projects standard is no different in the upcoming X-Plane 12 era.

    VR development/refinements this week included also three additional and exciting projects: The new VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235, the VSKYLABS Test-Pilot: F-19 and the VSKYLABS Hopper Hot Air Balloon projects. These will be released shortly after X-Plane 12 will be released.

    Exciting times are coming in...

    VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-19 WIP Screen Shots

