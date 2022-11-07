Aeroplane Heaven DHC-1 Chipmunk v1.5 Update

Changelog v1.5.0

Gyro Indicator direction reversed and revised scale.

ADF readout rollers adjusted for visibility.

Fuel Gauge housings in wings repositioned.

Brake levers - mouse-click areas added for both cockpits

Tailwheel height adjusted on ground.

Duplicate camera view (20) removed

RAF roundels corrected.

About Aeroplane Heaven DHC-1 Chipmunk

The DHC-1 was developed to replace the legendary but ageing DH Tiger Moth as a principal military air force two-seat trainer. The prototype first flew on 22nd. May 1946 and the design remained largely unchanged right through to its withdrawal from general service as late as 1996.

A "bubble" canopy version, DHC-1B-2-S3 (Chipmunk T.2), was developed for use by the Royal Canadian Air Force as fighters such as the P51D Mustang and North American Sabre jets of the period were employing such canopies.

The most common variant, the one depicted in our simulation was the British-built T.10. This version is the one most commonly recalled by ATC pilots of the day and is still in service with many private owners and aero-clubs around the world.

A total of 1284 Chipmunks were built over the life of the type.

Innovative Features

All new hi-fidelity models with superb detail

Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings

Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.

Full PBR materials and textures include realistic "pillowing" of metal surfaces.

Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.

Removable pilots based on the weights window

Switchable navigation instruments work with period style radios

Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.

Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.

Unique code to "iron" out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.

Choice of T10 long canopy or Bubble canopy models.

Liveries

The package includes a variety of colourful liveries depicting real-world Chipmunks.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Standard RAF trainer

Manchester University Air Cadet Squadron

Irish Air Corps

Prototype (tribute scheme)

RCAF (Long canopy)

RCAF (Bubble canopy)

British Army

Civilian Bubble canopy (fictional)

Royal Navy Trainer

Danish Air Force Trainer

RAF "Skylarks" Aerobatic Team

Victorian Aero Club Trainer (Restored Queensland Air Museum)

Plain texture (paint kit)

