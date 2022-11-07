LatinVFR Releases Airbus A321neo For MSFS

We are proud to announce our first aircraft, the Airbus A321neo which is being released on the Microsoft Marketplace. No further plans to release on our site or others presently. This aircraft is not meant as a ‘study level’ or ‘high fidelity’ product but rather as a representation of the aircraft with very interesting features relying on the default ASOBO cockpit and systems.

In this package we depict a total of 4 versions of the A321 neo. The A321neo LEAP and PW. The A321neo LR LEAP and PW. All 4 having different flight characteristics, engine power, fuel capacity and maximum takeoff weight.

Features

This package includes over 47 liveries for more than 40 airlines. The vast majority of which representing real world operators of the A321neo, and a few others fictional representations, all with dedicated interior matching the airline with logos and screens.

Detailed aircraft interior matching each airline, with night lighting, animated passengers, animated cabin crew in all aircraft increasing the immersion while you fly.

Systems and flight deck are based on the default Asobo A320neo.

Customs sounds for both PW engine variant and LEAP engine variant

Custom flight models for the 4 different variants and engine types.

Wing flex

Flight dynamics and performance characteristics based on the A321neo

Customized ground service equipment such as air conditioner, stairs, available whenever ground power is selected and active in ground services.

