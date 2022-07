FBW A32NX - Hydraulics And Aerodynamics Interaction Video

If you are interested in the inner workings of aircraft like the A32NX, then check out this short technical progress video from FlyByWire on why hydraulics "sucks". It shows a real time simulation of hydraulic control loop and aerodynamic forces.

