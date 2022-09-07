Rolling Cumulus – Selva Express Episode 1 MSFS

Those of you who have been flying with RCS since many years ago know that Selva Express Airways is an old airline that flies all over South America.

Right now Selva Express is needing urgently pilots for its routes in the continent with urgency. The faithful DC-3s have been overhauled and are in prime state. Pay is like it always has been for experienced bush pilots–4000 Baloogas per flight plus a weekend vacation to Cancun with all the family after completing the assigned routes—how about that? (Read details on your contract-you pay for it). You will fly in Peru, Guatemala, Honduras, Brazil and Nicaragua Branches for some pretty interesting Routes over jungles, rivers, lakes and just about every type of terrain. As one of our senior pilots you can choose which route to start in, just study them all before deciding. Be warned if you are a new pilot in jungle country, we fly to small unknown towns and cities which no other airline service, most airfields are grass and short. We welcome not too “senior” pilots too so check us out. Selva Airways is known for flying old DC-3s but you may bring any plane you desire and enter it in the routes.

Welcome Pilot!!!!

Features

Five routes to unknown towns and cities of South America

New scenery includes 14 airfields never seen in MSFS

23 flights in all the routes

Use any aircraft you desire from your hangar

Enclosed selva expressdc-3 texture (to be used with freeware aircraft if desired)

Extra: Send us your purchase receipt and we will send you a free gift.

Requirements

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 requires, at minimum:

Windows 10 PC with either an Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor

Nvidia GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU

8 GB RAM

2 GB VRAM

150 GB of hard drive space

Support for DirectX 11

