    by
    robert
    Published on 07-09-2022 06:36 PM  Number of Views: 57  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus – Selva Express Episode 1 MSFS

    Those of you who have been flying with RCS since many years ago know that Selva Express Airways is an old airline that flies all over South America.

    Right now Selva Express is needing urgently pilots for its routes in the continent with urgency. The faithful DC-3s have been overhauled and are in prime state. Pay is like it always has been for experienced bush pilots–4000 Baloogas per flight plus a weekend vacation to Cancun with all the family after completing the assigned routes—how about that? (Read details on your contract-you pay for it). You will fly in Peru, Guatemala, Honduras, Brazil and Nicaragua Branches for some pretty interesting Routes over jungles, rivers, lakes and just about every type of terrain. As one of our senior pilots you can choose which route to start in, just study them all before deciding. Be warned if you are a new pilot in jungle country, we fly to small unknown towns and cities which no other airline service, most airfields are grass and short. We welcome not too “senior” pilots too so check us out. Selva Airways is known for flying old DC-3s but you may bring any plane you desire and enter it in the routes.

    Welcome Pilot!!!!

    Features

    • Five routes to unknown towns and cities of South America
    • New scenery includes 14 airfields never seen in MSFS
    • 23 flights in all the routes
    • Use any aircraft you desire from your hangar
    • Enclosed selva expressdc-3 texture (to be used with freeware aircraft if desired)

    Extra: Send us your purchase receipt and we will send you a free gift.

    Requirements

    Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 requires, at minimum:

    • Windows 10 PC with either an Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor
    • Nvidia GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 2 GB VRAM
    • 150 GB of hard drive space
    • Support for DirectX 11

    See all of Rolling Cumulus' products here

