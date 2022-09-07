  • Canadian Xpress July 2022 Monthly Challenge - National Parks IX - Yellowstone

    by
    robert
    Published on 07-09-2022 05:30 PM
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress July 2022 Monthly Challenge

    Yellowstone National Park is an American national park located in the western United States, largely in the northwest corner of Wyoming and extending into Montana and Idaho. It was established by the 42nd U.S. Congress with the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant on March 1, 1872. Yellowstone was the first national park in the U.S. and is also widely held to be the first national park in the world.

    Yellowstone Lake is one of the largest high-elevation lakes in North America and is centered over the Yellowstone Caldera, the largest super volcano on the continent. The caldera is considered a dormant volcano. It has erupted with tremendous force several times in the last two million years. Well over half of the world's geysers and hydrothermal features are in Yellowstone, fueled by this ongoing volcanism. Lava flows and rocks from volcanic eruptions cover most of the land area of Yellowstone.

    This month we are on a tour of Yellowstone Lake and the Caldera, a flight that should cover a minimum of 100nm.

    Your mission is to fly from Yellowstone Regional (KCOD) to Yellowstone (KWYS) with any Canadian Xpress® low speed equipped freeware or payware aircraft that you have the rank to fly and are rated for operations for these airports.

    Join Canadian Xpress today to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The July 2022 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from July 1st until July 29th, 2022.

