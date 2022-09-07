  • ST Simulations Announces LTFG - Gazipasa-Alanya Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-09-2022 12:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    ST Simulations Announces LTFG - Gazipasa-Alanya Airport MSFS

    Gazipasa-Alanya Airport (LTFG) is currently in development for MSFS 2020 by ST Simulation. Planned release is during July 2022. This is an airport in the Antalya Province of Turkey that offers domestic flights and opened in 2010.

    Features

    • Gazipasa-Alanya Airport Terminal Model
    • Custom ATC Tower
    • Many Airport Buildings
    • Animated Country Flags
    • Custom Event Tents
    • Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures
    • Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport
    • A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment

    Source
    ST Simulations - LSTS St. Stephan Airport Released
    See other ST Simulations scenery at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    C.R.V

    CJ4 Wont Capture GP (No FP) Using Latest WT mod.

    Thread Starter: C.R.V

    Freq. selected for runway showing Loc1. Select NAV mode & then select APP (with mouse). A/C captures the localiser but will not follow the GP. No...

    Last Post By: C.R.V Today, 12:36 PM Go to last post
    Tristar35

    Why did virtual cockpits not gain widespread traction until after fs9?

    Thread Starter: Tristar35

    While I have a vague understanding that a VC is built into a single model in fs9, unlike in fsx where they are two separate entities, I am curious as...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    Ben Bosma

    B737 is pitching to the ground

    Thread Starter: Ben Bosma

    when i start in fs2004 with a aircraft for example the B737-800/900 and when i disconnect the autopilot the aircraft is pitching down and is...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:29 AM Go to last post
    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #132 Havana to Caracas . . . . 1960

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    LAV (Línea Aeropostal Venezolana) flight 251 is a Lockheed L-1049G Super Constellation on a flight from Havana, Cuba to Caracas, Venezuela (MUHA -...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post