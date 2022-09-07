ST Simulations Announces LTFG - Gazipasa-Alanya Airport MSFS

Gazipasa-Alanya Airport (LTFG) is currently in development for MSFS 2020 by ST Simulation. Planned release is during July 2022. This is an airport in the Antalya Province of Turkey that offers domestic flights and opened in 2010.

Features

Gazipasa-Alanya Airport Terminal Model

Custom ATC Tower

Many Airport Buildings

Animated Country Flags

Custom Event Tents

Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures

Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport

A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment

