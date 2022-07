M'M Simulations Announces Parma For MSFS

With just a single screen shot, M'M Simulations has announced on their Facebook page that they are working on scenery of Parma. It's reported to be "coming soon" but no further details are provided.

Parma Airport is located in northern Italy, near its namesake city. The airport opened in 1991 and is also know as Giuseppe Verdi Airport.

Source

See current M'M Simulations scenery at the FlightSim.Com Store