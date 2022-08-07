Coming Soon: FlightFactor Boeing 767-400ER XP

The "Frankenstein" - the 767-400ER, a classical 90s airplane with avionics backported from the modern 777.We have added a totally new avionics set with new 3D and textures to the cockpit, a high res screens, MFD and newer version of the FMS to this 767. New, more powerful engines, longer fuselage and remade the landing gear from scratch! Also added cosmetic changes to the exterior model.

As we are getting very close to releasing this addition to our 767 family, I would like to tell you about the poetically frankensteinian structure of the 767 now. The 767 family has 2 separate upgrades (extended and FPDS (modern avionics)) which together yield the global pack, consisting of all our 767 variants each with 2 avionics sweets.

The 767-400ER, just like the other members of the family, will be sold with the commitment of full xp12 support at no additional cost. Moreover, the org store will offer a discount for our new 767 customers on the 400ER for the period until xp12 is out.

The 767-400ER, will be offered not only as a standalone package, but as an upgrade to any previously bought package. This will slightly increase the amount of combinations you need to wrap your mind around. Not only that, those who start their 767 experience with the 767-400ER will letter get the chance to upgrade it to the 300ER and the 2 current upgrades (extended and FPDS).

So, the 767-family from now on will have two base packages with the 767-300ER and 767-400ER respectively, which can be upgraded into a joined "pair", or to any combination of 3 possible upgrades.

Also a complete package will all the airplanes, called "global PLUS", will be available.

The 767-400ER standalone package will be on sale at $69 for the period until XP12 is released.

"The 400" upgrade will be available for $30 as an addition to any previously bought package of the 767-famaly.

Source