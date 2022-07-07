  • Fenix Sim Details A320 Upgrade Plans

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-07-2022 01:13 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Fenix Sim Details A320 Upgrade Plans

    I've put together a quick update about what we’re working on to keep you all abreast of our internal status. It’s worth remembering that what I’m talking about is not by any means an exhaustive list, but it should cover some of the broader areas we’re currently working on.

    For the next update:

    1) VNAV vertical pathing math has been completely ripped out and replaced with a much more accurate set of algorithms - this was a hefty undertaking in the short space of time that it has been done in, but it has produced some fairly good initial results. The first run of this has entered some light testing, feedback has come through, and we are now on a “revision” cycle with this.

    2) On the flight modeling side, we have rewritten the flap lift/drag area to provide better and more realistic results when decelerating the aircraft. Once again, this was a fair amount of work - and all areas of the flap lift/drag were reviewed and worked upon to improve the representation.

    3) Rotation and immediate post-rotation behavior was reviewed and adjusted - this is also in a “revision” cycle, awaiting further testing.

    4) Engine thrust has been reviewed and adjusted in conjunction with the analysis on post-rotation behavior to find better SRS pitch targets.

    5) We’ve overhauled large swathes of the soundscape following feedback from the customer base.

    6) There have been a number of visual bug fixes.

    7) VR improvements (Dave got a headset and won't stop talking about it)

    8) 50+ system bug fixes, crash fixes, error fixes.

    We are also working on more substantial product updates such as the external engine model and optimisations to our display tech that will not arrive in the next patch owing to the amount of work required, but will be making its way to you as soon as the respective items are complete and tested properly.

    Finally a small company related update - having expanded the number of professional support staff on board, we have now also started to invest in hiring additional developers to work on not only the A320, but future projects!

    We’re looking forward to getting this update out to you as soon as it’s ready, and thank you for your patience.

    Source
    Fenix Simulations A320 For MSFS Now Available

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere fenix flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg power lines rex roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    chicagorandy

    BRSimdesign Ercoupe issue

    Thread Starter: chicagorandy

    While I'm really enjoying flying this plane, I am experiencing some difficulty slowing the beastie down and landing. At dead idle it kinda refuses to...

    Last Post By: MrUnSavory Today, 01:27 PM Go to last post
    Tristar35

    Why did virtual cockpits not gain widespread traction until after fs9?

    Thread Starter: Tristar35

    While I have a vague understanding that a VC is built into a single model in fs9, unlike in fsx where they are two separate entities, I am curious as...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    pthomas74

    Excessive Turbulence

    Thread Starter: pthomas74

    Since update 9 my non-autopilot flights are producing heavy cross wind turbulence with every plane I fly. Doesnt seem to matter if i am in the...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 07:53 AM Go to last post
    pollito

    P3d

    Thread Starter: pollito

    hey all the helicopter I just downloaded won work, the readme file mentions P3D and I guess I dont have cuz it wont appear. please tell me what P3D...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 07:20 AM Go to last post