Fenix Sim Details A320 Upgrade Plans

I've put together a quick update about what we’re working on to keep you all abreast of our internal status. It’s worth remembering that what I’m talking about is not by any means an exhaustive list, but it should cover some of the broader areas we’re currently working on.

For the next update:

1) VNAV vertical pathing math has been completely ripped out and replaced with a much more accurate set of algorithms - this was a hefty undertaking in the short space of time that it has been done in, but it has produced some fairly good initial results. The first run of this has entered some light testing, feedback has come through, and we are now on a “revision” cycle with this.

2) On the flight modeling side, we have rewritten the flap lift/drag area to provide better and more realistic results when decelerating the aircraft. Once again, this was a fair amount of work - and all areas of the flap lift/drag were reviewed and worked upon to improve the representation.

3) Rotation and immediate post-rotation behavior was reviewed and adjusted - this is also in a “revision” cycle, awaiting further testing.

4) Engine thrust has been reviewed and adjusted in conjunction with the analysis on post-rotation behavior to find better SRS pitch targets.

5) We’ve overhauled large swathes of the soundscape following feedback from the customer base.

6) There have been a number of visual bug fixes.

7) VR improvements (Dave got a headset and won't stop talking about it)

8) 50+ system bug fixes, crash fixes, error fixes.

We are also working on more substantial product updates such as the external engine model and optimisations to our display tech that will not arrive in the next patch owing to the amount of work required, but will be making its way to you as soon as the respective items are complete and tested properly.

Finally a small company related update - having expanded the number of professional support staff on board, we have now also started to invest in hiring additional developers to work on not only the A320, but future projects!

We’re looking forward to getting this update out to you as soon as it’s ready, and thank you for your patience.

