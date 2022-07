iniBuilds July Dev Update

Today iniBuilds has posted in their forums an update on projects currently in the works. They report that the A310 for MSFS 2020, built in cooperation with Microsoft, is coming along well and so they include some new images of the interior. They also previewed an extensive update to their EGLL London Heathrow scenery and announced scenery of LAPD Hooper Heliport.

Source