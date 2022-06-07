  • A2A Previews Accu-Sim Comanche MSFS

    A2A Previews Accu-Sim Comanche MSFS

    A2A Simulations has a reputation for creating some of the most realistic aircraft available, largely due to their "Accu-Sim" technology that replaces the default aircraft inner workings with their own more detailed and realistic version. We now have a preview of their first offering for MSFS 2020, the Comanche 250.

    "We're really excited to show you some screenshots of the current Accu-Sim Comanche 250 cockpit, taken straight from MSFS without any processing. We are working around the clock to make this the very best airplane we’ve ever made in every aspect, physical, visual, and aural. While we're not in Beta yet, progress is moving quicker every day."

    A2A Previews Accu-Sum Comanche MSFS

    A2A Previews Accu-Sum Comanche MSFS

