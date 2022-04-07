F-35 Autopilot, Carrier Functionality And Dragon Livery Update by IndiaFoxtEcho

Starting from this release, the key binding for HOOK/STOVL is changed to the TOGGLE TAIL HOOK LEVER command.

Also, in order to use the catapult launch functionality, in addition to extending the launch bar and setting the throttle to full military, you now have to apply brakes.