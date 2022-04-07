  • F-35 Autopilot, Carrier Functionality And Dragon Livery Update by IndiaFoxtEcho

    by
    robert
    Published on 07-04-2022 06:16 PM
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho – F-35 Lightning II for MSFS

    IMPORTANT!
    Starting from this release, the key binding for HOOK/STOVL is changed to the TOGGLE TAIL HOOK LEVER command.
    Also, in order to use the catapult launch functionality, in addition to extending the launch bar and setting the throttle to full military, you now have to apply brakes.

    • solved minor bug causing incorrect button description in some MENU areas
    • changed Autopilot Hold code so that multiple slots are ignored, so that the altitude hold should be more reliable now
    • added autotrim function: autotrim is active when AP is not engaged and gear is up. Can be toggled with the TRIM button on the stick.
    • added “dragon” aggressor livery, courtesy of Christoph Tantow
    • slight increase to turn capability (all models)
    • draft implementation of autopilot APProach mode
    • it is now possible to input the AP vertical speed (although there seems to be a 3000 ft/min hardcoded limit)
    • summary of AP status is reported on FAB (similarly to real aircraft)
    • replaced APP HOLD with VS HOLD
    • fixed range and ceiling values in aircraft selection UI
    • changed “catapult launch” logic: it is now necessary to hold the brakes (along with extending the launch bar and incresing RPM) – releasing the brakes will start the launch.
    • changed “catapult launch” and “arrestor wire” logic, so this is now limited to altituded compatible with carrier decks
    • restricted STOVL altitude for realism
    • restored HMD default setting to “UNCAGED” following user feedback
    • fixed bug preventing canopy effects to show on F-35A canopy
    • fixed bug causing excessive icing effect on F-35C canopy
    • change HOOK/STOVL proxy command to TOGGLE TAIL HOOK HANDLE
    • added “RELEASE BRAKESFOR CATAPULT LAUNCH” caption to FCS page
    • fixed minor glitch in full-page FCS mode
    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcwildman

    Meh- 2020 has nothing over FSX

    Thread Starter: pcwildman

    Can't say I'm too impressed by 2020. This seems more like a game company put it together to make a quick buck. No moving your head around anywhere in...

    Last Post By: Throttle_Up Today, 08:13 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Douglas DC-3 Over Bern!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    A SwissAir DC-3 Over the Capital! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 06:21 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Piper J-3 Cub!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    The default Piper J-3 Cub over Rochester NY! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:03 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    P3C NAS Jacksonville to NAS Boca Chica (Key West)

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here's a short flight from Jacksonville Naval Air Station (KNIP) down the Florida pennisula to Boca Chica Naval Air Station (KNQX) next door to Key...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:59 PM Go to last post