    Taburet - MSFS Free Flight Traffic Spain Portugal

    Free flight is the term that includes the closely related sports of hang gliding, paragliding, parascending, powered hang gliding, paramotoring and human powered flight. According to the database in Spain and Portugal there are approximately 2050 free flight sites. The function of this scenery is to add dynamic free flight traffic in the form of fliyng hang gliders and paragliders at the precise locations where hang gliders and paragliders fly and take off and land regularly. Each site features six dynamic flying objects. Includes map pointing to where see free flight traffic.

    Coverage: Spain and Portugal including Canary Islands, Azores, Madeira, Andorra.

