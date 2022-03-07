AuthentiKit Flight Simulation Controls - Summer Update 2022 Video

AuthentiKit is a freeware community project. We create high quality replica flight controls for flight simulation based around 3D printing. All the designs are free to download and after printing you can assemble the controls at your kitchen table with the simplest of tools - basically little more than a screwdriver. There is no soldering, cutting, drilling or programming. The first controls were for the Spitfire but now controls for a range of aircraft are available and in development by multiple development teams.

This new video provides a look at the latest projects, including a new Spitfire gun sight, Spitfire blind flying panel, MkIX rudder pedals, Spitfire radiator lever, plus a series of Mosquito projects.

authentikit.org