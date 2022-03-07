  • AuthentiKit Flight Simulation Controls - Summer Update 2022 Video

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-03-2022 02:31 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    AuthentiKit Flight Simulation Controls - Summer Update 2022 Video

    AuthentiKit is a freeware community project. We create high quality replica flight controls for flight simulation based around 3D printing. All the designs are free to download and after printing you can assemble the controls at your kitchen table with the simplest of tools - basically little more than a screwdriver. There is no soldering, cutting, drilling or programming. The first controls were for the Spitfire but now controls for a range of aircraft are available and in development by multiple development teams.

    This new video provides a look at the latest projects, including a new Spitfire gun sight, Spitfire blind flying panel, MkIX rudder pedals, Spitfire radiator lever, plus a series of Mosquito projects.

    authentikit.org

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: authentikit

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg rex roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sukhoi sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    acting99

    Can't change sim rate in FSX

    Thread Starter: acting99

    When I type R I do not get the simulation rate menu. In fact, nothing happens. I tried assigning this function to a controller key. Still nothing....

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 02:25 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Some old FS9 shots

    Thread Starter: jankees

    In reaction to the discussion in another thread on FS9, I did some digging and I found some really old screenshots from my FS9 days. I started...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 02:12 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Douglas DC-3 Over Bern!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    A SwissAir DC-3 Over the Capital! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 10:06 AM Go to last post
    pollito

    P3d

    Thread Starter: pollito

    hey all the helicopter I just downloaded won work, the readme file mentions P3D and I guess I dont have cuz it wont appear. please tell me what P3D...

    Last Post By: jorgen.s.andersen Today, 03:09 AM Go to last post