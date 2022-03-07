SimWorks Studios Dev Update

Time for another update, with a little surprise.

First off, work is progressing well on our PC-12 engine simulation. Most of the basic components are now in and working. Clean up will follow before we move on to the next huge step -beta range! While MSFS' system was respectable, it lacked the most notable feature found in all modern turboprop engines. We believe that the SWS PC-12 will be able to offer a proper beta range without using invisible surfaces and other dirty workarounds. On the subject of turboprops still, we have received some bug reports about the Kodiak's failure system. We are looking into that as some cases started from user error (hot starts), but we suspect a bug may be present as well.

On the RV-14, we have identified a bug with the GNS530 version of the cockpit -it is not possible to turn off the 330 transponder, because the G3X unit is turning it back on. So both the GTN330 and G3X transponders are considered the same by MSFS, and it is impossible to turn only one of them off. That is a bug that we can't work around, and we will have to ship with that. Minus a couple of minor hiccups, we think it is good to go. To get some fresh eyes on it, though, this version will also be tested by the new testers as well.

Regarding our beta program, we are processing the beta applications and contacting the applicants chosen as you're reading these lines. We anticipate to complete the process and have the new testing team on board by next weekend.

Now to something you have been asking us for constantly - the Dash 7! The exterior is complete and fully animated. At this point in time we are refitting the liveries on the aircraft, as we had to do some corrections to the fuselage. The cockpit is modelled and in the process of being textured and animated. This is an arduous task as there are hundreds of moving parts in there and for some of them we have to wait for texturing to be finished before animating them -instrument needles, for example. Good progress is being made on that front though, and we should see the end of it soon. Here are some preview screenshots of the cockpit, please note that these were literally taken while working on it, not posed beauty shots -definitely not indicative of the final product!

The flight model handles well, and we are working on the lower-end of the performance at this time. Systems coding is complete and final checks will take place once the cockpit 100% complete and in the game. Regarding the depth of the aircraft, the PILOT'S Dash 7 is being built to appeal to both new and experienced simmers. The aim is to have a level of system complexity that will not be overwhelming, yet accurate and feature-rich. Aircraft systems will allow virtual pilots to perform all the relevant flight and navigational tasks that are needed on their routes, without burying functionality down to a circuit breaker level.

