Just Flight Dev Update on Fokker F28

It's been a while since we brought you a Dev update on the F28 so we hope you'll enjoy this new entry.

Bringing the Fokker F28 to MSFS has given the opportunity to increase the level of detail and feature list even further as we strive to make each new aircraft our best yet. We have recently been working on a brand-new virtual cabin for the four F28 variants (1000 to 4000), giving you the chance to fly in retro style with open overhead bins and large windows, providing an excellent view of the wings and rear-mounted engines.

We are also working on significant upgrades to the cockpit to take full advantage of MSFS capabilities, and as you’ll have seen with our recent Fokker 100 screenshots, the end result will be worth the wait!

