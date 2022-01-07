Neil's Tours - 100+ Ireland Airfields for MSFS

Here we have over a 100 secluded and at times very difficult to find airstrips, widely located around the whole of Ireland. These airfields although accurately positioned are purely artistic licence on my part.
I have done my best to make the fields as realistic as possible, but please don't blame me if I get the occasional thing wrong. I used VFR Flight Guide IRELAND by Kevin Glynn to help create the fields, although it's a bit out of date and some of the airfields have possibly dissapeared.Included are:
- Abbeyfeale-Airstrip EIAF
- Abbeyleix-Airstrip EIIH
- Abbeyshrule-Airstrip EIAB
- Adamstown-Airstrip EIRZ
- Allenswood-Airstrip EIPR
- Ardfert-Airstrip EITR
- Ardnacrusha-Airstrip EIAC
- Athboy-Airstrip EIMH
- Aughrim-Airstrip EGZG
- Ballina-Airstrip EIBC
- Ballinvalley-Airstrip EIBI
- Ballyboughal-Airstrip EIBA
- Ballyjamesduff-Airstrip EIBJ
- Ballyvary-Airstrip EIFO
- Ballyboe-Airstrip EICE
- Bantry-Bay-Airstrip EIBN
- Bellarena-Airstrip EGLV
- Belmullet-Airstrip EIBT
- Birr-Airstrip EIBR
- Blackhill-Airstrip EGKU
- Borris-inOssory-Airstrip EIRA
- Brittas-House-Airstrip EIMO
- Bunnyconlon-Airstrip EIBD
- Camus—Airstrip EIBE
- Cappincur-Airstrip EIZS
- Carnone-Airstrip EICY
- Carrickmore-Airstrip EGYW
- Cartown-Airstrip EIXW
- Castlehacket-Airstrip EIZL
- Castlerock-Airstrip EGGM
- Castleshane-Airstrip EIZR
- Clifden-Airstrip EICD
- Clonakilty-Airstrip EICB
- Cloongoonah-Airstrip EIWY
- Cooley-Airstrip EIZQ
- Craughwell-Airstrip EIZZ
- Cregboy-Airstrip EIDC
- Croom-Airstrip EIZC
- Crossmolina EICR
- Dalys-Airstrip EIZI
- Dollys-Grove-Airstrip EIMA
- Donaghmore-Airstrip EIML
- Donohughes-Airstrip EIZX
- Doran-Airstrip EIMT
- Dowth-Hall-Airstrip EITU
- Drum-Airstrip EIZW
- Dunngannon-Airstrip EIMM
- Dunmore-Airstrip EIMV
- Dunnamanagh-Airstrip AGQR
- Dunnyvadden-Airstrip EGGJ
- Eniskeane-Airstrip EICI
- Erinagh-Airstrip EIER
- Eyne-Airstrip EIMU
- Feohanagh-Airstrip EIMQ
- Gay-Tracy-Airstrip EIRO
- Gotgarrow-Airstrip EIQZ
- Gowran-Airstrip EITH
- Hacketsown-Airstrip EIHN
- Ilas-Field-Airstrip EILO
- Inch-Beach EIZA
- Kildare-Airstrip(Kilrush) EIKH
- Kilkenny-Airstrip EIKK
- Killineer-Airstrip EIQT
- Killoughrim-Airstrip EIQS
- Kilturk-Airstrip EIPQ
- Knockananna-Airstrip EIQV
- Laytown-Airstrip EILA
- Letterkenny-Airstrip EILT
- Lickfinn-Airstrip EIQM
- Limetree-Airstrip EIPO
- Lissenhall-Airstrip EIQA
- Lough-Conn-Airstrip EIBL
- Lough-Sheelin-Airstrip EIBM
- Maganey-Airstrip EICW
- Michael-White-Airstrip EIMW
- Milltown-Pass-Airstrip EIRC
- Mullaglass-Airstrip AG114
- Newcastle-Airstrip EINC
- Pallas-West-Airstrip EIPS
- Parke-Airstrip EIRM
- Powerscourt-Airstrip EIPT
- Redrock-Airstrip EGAQ
- Ruskey-Airstrip EICV
- Russell’s-Field EILE
- Seven-Parks-Farm-Airstrip EISE
- Slieve-Croob-Airstrip EGJO
- Snug-Beag-Airstrip EISB
- Spanish-Point-Airstrip EISP
- Spollens-Field EITL
- Taggarts-Airstrip EIKI
- Tandragee-Airstrip EGVU
- Tarsan-Lane-Airstrip EGZF
- The-Forge-Airstrip EIWE
- Tibohine-Airstrip EIBG
- Warren’s-Field EIGO
- Woodview-Airstrip EGAM
Included are PDF manuals with installation instructions and a basic guide to the airfields.
