Neil's Tours - 100+ Ireland Airfields for MSFS

Here we have over a 100 secluded and at times very difficult to find airstrips, widely located around the whole of Ireland. These airfields although accurately positioned are purely artistic licence on my part.

I have done my best to make the fields as realistic as possible, but please don't blame me if I get the occasional thing wrong. I used VFR Flight Guide IRELAND by Kevin Glynn to help create the fields, although it's a bit out of date and some of the airfields have possibly dissapeared.

Abbeyfeale-Airstrip EIAF

Abbeyleix-Airstrip EIIH

Abbeyshrule-Airstrip EIAB

Adamstown-Airstrip EIRZ

Allenswood-Airstrip EIPR

Ardfert-Airstrip EITR

Ardnacrusha-Airstrip EIAC

Athboy-Airstrip EIMH

Aughrim-Airstrip EGZG

Ballina-Airstrip EIBC

Ballinvalley-Airstrip EIBI

Ballyboughal-Airstrip EIBA

Ballyjamesduff-Airstrip EIBJ

Ballyvary-Airstrip EIFO

Ballyboe-Airstrip EICE

Bantry-Bay-Airstrip EIBN

Bellarena-Airstrip EGLV

Belmullet-Airstrip EIBT

Birr-Airstrip EIBR

Blackhill-Airstrip EGKU

Borris-inOssory-Airstrip EIRA

Brittas-House-Airstrip EIMO

Bunnyconlon-Airstrip EIBD

Camus—Airstrip EIBE

Cappincur-Airstrip EIZS

Carnone-Airstrip EICY

Carrickmore-Airstrip EGYW

Cartown-Airstrip EIXW

Castlehacket-Airstrip EIZL

Castlerock-Airstrip EGGM

Castleshane-Airstrip EIZR

Clifden-Airstrip EICD

Clonakilty-Airstrip EICB

Cloongoonah-Airstrip EIWY

Cooley-Airstrip EIZQ

Craughwell-Airstrip EIZZ

Cregboy-Airstrip EIDC

Croom-Airstrip EIZC

Crossmolina EICR

Dalys-Airstrip EIZI

Dollys-Grove-Airstrip EIMA

Donaghmore-Airstrip EIML

Donohughes-Airstrip EIZX

Doran-Airstrip EIMT

Dowth-Hall-Airstrip EITU

Drum-Airstrip EIZW

Dunngannon-Airstrip EIMM

Dunmore-Airstrip EIMV

Dunnamanagh-Airstrip AGQR

Dunnyvadden-Airstrip EGGJ

Eniskeane-Airstrip EICI

Erinagh-Airstrip EIER

Eyne-Airstrip EIMU

Feohanagh-Airstrip EIMQ

Gay-Tracy-Airstrip EIRO

Gotgarrow-Airstrip EIQZ

Gowran-Airstrip EITH

Hacketsown-Airstrip EIHN

Ilas-Field-Airstrip EILO

Inch-Beach EIZA

Kildare-Airstrip(Kilrush) EIKH

Kilkenny-Airstrip EIKK

Killineer-Airstrip EIQT

Killoughrim-Airstrip EIQS

Kilturk-Airstrip EIPQ

Knockananna-Airstrip EIQV

Laytown-Airstrip EILA

Letterkenny-Airstrip EILT

Lickfinn-Airstrip EIQM

Limetree-Airstrip EIPO

Lissenhall-Airstrip EIQA

Lough-Conn-Airstrip EIBL

Lough-Sheelin-Airstrip EIBM

Maganey-Airstrip EICW

Michael-White-Airstrip EIMW

Milltown-Pass-Airstrip EIRC

Mullaglass-Airstrip AG114

Newcastle-Airstrip EINC

Pallas-West-Airstrip EIPS

Parke-Airstrip EIRM

Powerscourt-Airstrip EIPT

Redrock-Airstrip EGAQ

Ruskey-Airstrip EICV

Russell’s-Field EILE

Seven-Parks-Farm-Airstrip EISE

Slieve-Croob-Airstrip EGJO

Snug-Beag-Airstrip EISB

Spanish-Point-Airstrip EISP

Spollens-Field EITL

Taggarts-Airstrip EIKI

Tandragee-Airstrip EGVU

Tarsan-Lane-Airstrip EGZF

The-Forge-Airstrip EIWE

Tibohine-Airstrip EIBG

Warren’s-Field EIGO

Woodview-Airstrip EGAM

Included are PDF manuals with installation instructions and a basic guide to the airfields.

