  Neil's Tours - 100+ Ireland Airfields for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Neil's Tours - 100+ Ireland Airfields for MSFS

    Here we have over a 100 secluded and at times very difficult to find airstrips, widely located around the whole of Ireland. These airfields although accurately positioned are purely artistic licence on my part.

    I have done my best to make the fields as realistic as possible, but please don't blame me if I get the occasional thing wrong. I used VFR Flight Guide IRELAND by Kevin Glynn to help create the fields, although it's a bit out of date and some of the airfields have possibly dissapeared.

    Included are:
    • Abbeyfeale-Airstrip EIAF
    • Abbeyleix-Airstrip EIIH
    • Abbeyshrule-Airstrip EIAB
    • Adamstown-Airstrip EIRZ
    • Allenswood-Airstrip EIPR
    • Ardfert-Airstrip EITR
    • Ardnacrusha-Airstrip EIAC
    • Athboy-Airstrip EIMH
    • Aughrim-Airstrip EGZG
    • Ballina-Airstrip EIBC
    • Ballinvalley-Airstrip EIBI
    • Ballyboughal-Airstrip EIBA
    • Ballyjamesduff-Airstrip EIBJ
    • Ballyvary-Airstrip EIFO
    • Ballyboe-Airstrip EICE
    • Bantry-Bay-Airstrip EIBN
    • Bellarena-Airstrip EGLV
    • Belmullet-Airstrip EIBT
    • Birr-Airstrip EIBR
    • Blackhill-Airstrip EGKU
    • Borris-inOssory-Airstrip EIRA
    • Brittas-House-Airstrip EIMO
    • Bunnyconlon-Airstrip EIBD
    • Camus—Airstrip EIBE
    • Cappincur-Airstrip EIZS
    • Carnone-Airstrip EICY
    • Carrickmore-Airstrip EGYW
    • Cartown-Airstrip EIXW
    • Castlehacket-Airstrip EIZL
    • Castlerock-Airstrip EGGM
    • Castleshane-Airstrip EIZR
    • Clifden-Airstrip EICD
    • Clonakilty-Airstrip EICB
    • Cloongoonah-Airstrip EIWY
    • Cooley-Airstrip EIZQ
    • Craughwell-Airstrip EIZZ
    • Cregboy-Airstrip EIDC
    • Croom-Airstrip EIZC
    • Crossmolina EICR
    • Dalys-Airstrip EIZI
    • Dollys-Grove-Airstrip EIMA
    • Donaghmore-Airstrip EIML
    • Donohughes-Airstrip EIZX
    • Doran-Airstrip EIMT
    • Dowth-Hall-Airstrip EITU
    • Drum-Airstrip EIZW
    • Dunngannon-Airstrip EIMM
    • Dunmore-Airstrip EIMV
    • Dunnamanagh-Airstrip AGQR
    • Dunnyvadden-Airstrip EGGJ
    • Eniskeane-Airstrip EICI
    • Erinagh-Airstrip EIER
    • Eyne-Airstrip EIMU
    • Feohanagh-Airstrip EIMQ
    • Gay-Tracy-Airstrip EIRO
    • Gotgarrow-Airstrip EIQZ
    • Gowran-Airstrip EITH
    • Hacketsown-Airstrip EIHN
    • Ilas-Field-Airstrip EILO
    • Inch-Beach EIZA
    • Kildare-Airstrip(Kilrush) EIKH
    • Kilkenny-Airstrip EIKK
    • Killineer-Airstrip EIQT
    • Killoughrim-Airstrip EIQS
    • Kilturk-Airstrip EIPQ
    • Knockananna-Airstrip EIQV
    • Laytown-Airstrip EILA
    • Letterkenny-Airstrip EILT
    • Lickfinn-Airstrip EIQM
    • Limetree-Airstrip EIPO
    • Lissenhall-Airstrip EIQA
    • Lough-Conn-Airstrip EIBL
    • Lough-Sheelin-Airstrip EIBM
    • Maganey-Airstrip EICW
    • Michael-White-Airstrip EIMW
    • Milltown-Pass-Airstrip EIRC
    • Mullaglass-Airstrip AG114
    • Newcastle-Airstrip EINC
    • Pallas-West-Airstrip EIPS
    • Parke-Airstrip EIRM
    • Powerscourt-Airstrip EIPT
    • Redrock-Airstrip EGAQ
    • Ruskey-Airstrip EICV
    • Russell’s-Field EILE
    • Seven-Parks-Farm-Airstrip EISE
    • Slieve-Croob-Airstrip EGJO
    • Snug-Beag-Airstrip EISB
    • Spanish-Point-Airstrip EISP
    • Spollens-Field EITL
    • Taggarts-Airstrip EIKI
    • Tandragee-Airstrip EGVU
    • Tarsan-Lane-Airstrip EGZF
    • The-Forge-Airstrip EIWE
    • Tibohine-Airstrip EIBG
    • Warren’s-Field EIGO
    • Woodview-Airstrip EGAM

    Included are PDF manuals with installation instructions and a basic guide to the airfields.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - 100+ Ireland Airfields for MSFS
    See other Neil's Tours scenery

