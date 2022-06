Cockspur Releases SG38 Schulgleiter For MSFS 2020

Aircraft designer Cockspur has released a low-cost glider for MSFS 2020. The DFS SG38 Schulgleiter includes a simple winch system for launching.

Looking like something from the Wright brothers era, the "school glider" is a German high-wing, cable-braced, single-seat primary glider that was designed in 1938. Around 10,000 of them were built.

