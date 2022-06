FSDT Previews GSX For MSFS 2020 In New Video

GSX Ground Services is a revolutionary new product that simulates several operations on the ground, such as marshalling, catering, boarding/disembarking passengers (including baggage), stairs, refuelling vehicles, pushback with realistic behaviour, follow me cars, docking system and more.

This has been a popular product for FSX/Prepar3D and was announced for MSFS 2020 a few months back. The team has now released a third preview video showing what is in store:

GSX Second Preview