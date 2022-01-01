  • FS2Crew – FBW A32NX Edition For MSFS

    FS2Crew: Flybywire A32NX Project Edition: All new totally re-engineered Voice and Button controlled flight crew simulation for the FBW A32NX Project! Fly like a real Airbus pilot!

    Description

    Download today the first new "Must Have" add-on for MSFS, specifically hand-crafted just for the FBW A32NX Project!

    Completely re-engineered from top-to-bottom for MSFS with over 40,000 lines of brand new code, FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX represents the ultimate airline crew simulation for MSFS.

    Featuring all new technologies and interface methods designed to vastly drop the learning curve while still retaining all the realism and detail FS2Crew is famous for, FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX takes your FBW A32NX experience to the next level!

    This is our first major Flight Crew product for the MSFS franchise, and it’s all new!

    Overview

    • Advanced Airbus airline Flight Crew simulator addon for the MSFS FBW A32NX Project
    • Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND
    • User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING
    • Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING
    • Procedures modeled: STOCK AIRBUS including SINGLE ENGINE TAXI operations after landing
    • Voice sets: US, UK, EU (GERMAN)
    • PURSER and FA CABIN PAs modeled

    Some Of The Best New Features

    • Direct integration into the MSFS on screen Toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER
    • On screen helper panels makes learning the software a breeze: All information needed to fly is now directly displayed on screen via the new INFORMATION CENTER, CHECKLIST ASSIST, FLOWS ASSIST and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.
    • PUSH TO TALK KEY option
    • PREDICTIVE CAPTAIN PA system for Button Control users
    • New AUDIO system
    • Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition
    • MANUAL FLOW SELCOTR panel allows users to manually trigger FO flows
    • Program is now an .exe that runs outside of MSFS. NO MORE PANEL.CFG EDITS
    • Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS (example, you can pair a British FO with an American Captain)
    • New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR
    • New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND
    • Button control actions now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE
    • Users can access and manually change sound files
    • And more!

