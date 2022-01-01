FS2Crew – FBW A32NX Edition For MSFS

FS2Crew: Flybywire A32NX Project Edition: All new totally re-engineered Voice and Button controlled flight crew simulation for the FBW A32NX Project! Fly like a real Airbus pilot!

Download today the first new "Must Have" add-on for MSFS, specifically hand-crafted just for the FBW A32NX Project!

Completely re-engineered from top-to-bottom for MSFS with over 40,000 lines of brand new code, FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX represents the ultimate airline crew simulation for MSFS.

Featuring all new technologies and interface methods designed to vastly drop the learning curve while still retaining all the realism and detail FS2Crew is famous for, FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX takes your FBW A32NX experience to the next level!

This is our first major Flight Crew product for the MSFS franchise, and it’s all new!

Overview

Advanced Airbus airline Flight Crew simulator addon for the MSFS FBW A32NX Project

Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND

User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING

Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING

Procedures modeled: STOCK AIRBUS including SINGLE ENGINE TAXI operations after landing

Voice sets: US, UK, EU (GERMAN)

PURSER and FA CABIN PAs modeled

Some Of The Best New Features

Direct integration into the MSFS on screen Toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER

On screen helper panels makes learning the software a breeze: All information needed to fly is now directly displayed on screen via the new INFORMATION CENTER, CHECKLIST ASSIST, FLOWS ASSIST and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.

PUSH TO TALK KEY option

PREDICTIVE CAPTAIN PA system for Button Control users

New AUDIO system

Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition

MANUAL FLOW SELCOTR panel allows users to manually trigger FO flows

Program is now an .exe that runs outside of MSFS. NO MORE PANEL.CFG EDITS

Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS (example, you can pair a British FO with an American Captain)

New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR

New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND

Button control actions now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE

Users can access and manually change sound files

And more!

Purchase FS2Crew – FBW A32NX Edition For MSFS

See other FS2Crew products