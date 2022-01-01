Announcing TPC Flight School

The Pilot Club is excited to announce the official launch of TPC Flight School - a VATSIM Authorized Training Organization (ATO). TPC Flight School is a FREE online training program designed to help you master your skills as a flightsim pilot!

TPC Flight School is authorized to award VATSIM P-ratings to students who complete our courses and pass their checkride. You are welcome to join and attend courses on flightsim topics, such as aviation foundation, VATSIM ATC communication, and aircraft operation.

We have active, qualified instructors, some being real world CFIs and airline transport pilots. You are in good hands! Our goal is to help you obtain a P-rating and to become a more knowledgeable pilot. We utilize live practice flights with instructors to ensure you are ready and prepared for your checkride!

On initial rollout we offer PPL (P1) course, which contains lessons, videos, and quizzes, to ensure active learning throughout the course.

We believe in live 1-on-1 training, that’s why we utilize live practice flights with an instructor, so that you know you’ll be ready for your checkride.

Our Flight School is FREE to TPC members!

For more information visit https://www.thepilotclub.org/ and click on Pilot Training.