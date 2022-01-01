  • Taburet - Seagulls Europe MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-29-2022  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Seagulls Europe MSFS

    Seagulls MSFS - Europe is a package entirely dedicated to adding seagulls population all along the European countries shorelines. The birds are animated with the smooth movements typical of seagulls flying by taking advantage of thermals. They fly at different altitudes that are also changing dynamically during flight. As seagulls populate all along the coastlines the package is designed to keep the flow of flying seagulls continuous; for example when you fly over the coastlines the birds are continuously visible all along the coast without interruption all along coastlines. Frame rates impact is minimal.

