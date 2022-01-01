  • Aerosoft - Airport Bergamo v2.0

    Aerosoft - Airport Bergamo v2.0

    Welcome to Bergamo! Benvenuti a Bergamo! The "Aeroporto di Bergamo-Orio al Serio", also often called Milan/Bergamo, is one of three international airports in the Milan region.

    With the add-on Airport Bergamo, this completely new version of the airport is now finding its way into the X-Plane 11 simulator. All buildings and service facilities have been implemented true to life so that nothing is missing from your simulation experience.

    Besides being a hub for Ryanair and offering a number of seasonal and charter flights, Bergamo Airport is also an important cargo airport both UPS and especially DHL has a large presence here, connecting northern Italy to most major cargo hubs all over Europe.

    Orio Al Serio Airport serves over 11 million of passengers every year, and it is considered the best Italian Airport for services after Rome Fiumicino, also it's getting expanded annually since 2012. You'll find the last Terminal layout inside this amazing product!

    Features

    • Updated main terminal and apron with the last 2021 layout
    • Interior terminal modelling with passengers
    • New North apron
    • Full surrounding details (no blurry satellite image)
    • Animated Jetways (SAM3 plugin required)
    • Custom signs
    • Full Native PBR models
    • FPS friendly

