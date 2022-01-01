  • Aeroplane Heaven DHC-1 Chipmunk v1.4 Update

    Changelog v1.4.0

    Changelog v1.4.0

    • Fuel now correctly feeds from both despite the previous loaded flight or any other modifications by end user
    • Left fuel gauge now reading correctly
    • Compass bezels now correctly can be moved in an anticlockwise or clockwise direction
    • Rear compass lock is now independent to the front cockpit
    • Radios can be turned off (NAV power is dependent on COM power)
    • Carb heat mouse issue resolved
    • Ground/flight switch works closer to the real thing. This is important the battery is OFF when the switch is in the ground position. Power is provided by the external power source. Once in the air you cannot select ground power
    • Number 18 on the manual is in the correct place (for the Birdcage model)
    • Copilot missing issue fixed
    • Minor modeling and texture issues corrected
    • AUW adjusted to 2100lbs
    • RPM performance curve adjusted. (Low RPM mag test now results in 75 rpm drop and overal efficiency lower at lower RPM)
    • Plain paint texture folder supplied for repainters

    About Aeroplane Heaven DHC-1 Chipmunk

    About Aeroplane Heaven DHC-1 Chipmunk

    The DHC-1 was developed to replace the legendary but ageing DH Tiger Moth as a principal military air force two-seat trainer. The prototype first flew on 22nd. May 1946 and the design remained largely unchanged right through to its withdrawal from general service as late as 1996.

    A "bubble" canopy version, DHC-1B-2-S3 (Chipmunk T.2), was developed for use by the Royal Canadian Air Force as fighters such as the P51D Mustang and North American Sabre jets of the period were employing such canopies.

    The most common variant, the one depicted in our simulation was the British-built T.10. This version is the one most commonly recalled by ATC pilots of the day and is still in service with many private owners and aero-clubs around the world.

    A total of 1284 Chipmunks were built over the life of the type.

    Innovative Features

    Innovative Features

    • All new hi-fidelity models with superb detail
    • Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings
    • Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.
    • Full PBR materials and textures include realistic "pillowing" of metal surfaces.
    • Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.
    • Removable pilots based on the weights window
    • Switchable navigation instruments work with period style radios
    • Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.
    • Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.
    • Unique code to "iron" out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.
    • Choice of T10 long canopy or Bubble canopy models.

    Liveries

    Liveries

    The package includes a variety of colourful liveries depicting real-world Chipmunks.

    • Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
    • Standard RAF trainer
    • Manchester University Air Cadet Squadron
    • Irish Air Corps
    • Prototype (tribute scheme)
    • RCAF (Long canopy)
    • RCAF (Bubble canopy)
    • British Army
    • Civilian Bubble canopy (fictional)
    • Royal Navy Trainer
    • Danish Air Force Trainer
    • RAF "Skylarks" Aerobatic Team
    • Victorian Aero Club Trainer (Restored Queensland Air Museum)
    • Plain texture (paint kit)

    Aeroplane Heaven - DHC-1 Chipmunk for MSFS 2020

    Purchase Aeroplane Heaven - de Havilland DHC-1 Chipmunk
    See other Aeroplane Heaven aircraft for MSFS 2020

