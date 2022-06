Just Flight Tornado GR1 Announces For MSFS

Following on from our Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer, we are excited to announce that our next military aircraft for MSFS will be the mighty Tornado GR1!

The perfect step up from the Hawk T1 and ideally suited to low-level flight over the stunning MSFS scenery, the Tornado GR1 will feature 8K exterior and cockpit textures, and study-level systems functionality.

Source

See other Just Flight products at the FlightSim.Com Store