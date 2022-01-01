iniScene Previews San Antonio (KSAT) For MSFS

Introducing the San Antonio International Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Formerly a United States Air Force base, San Antonio International Airport is Texas' 6th busiest airport and serves 53 destinations in the United States and Mexico. Start your adventure in the Lone Star State.

A massive thank you to the City of San Antonio, and San Antonio Airport Operations staff, who provided on-sight tours whenever we pleased, diagrams, and over 10 GB of on-site photography we obtained.

Coming soon.