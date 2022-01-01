  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sukhoi sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

    davidc2

    New graphics card upgrade (??)

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I have (hopefully) convinced the boss (wife) to allow me to get an upgraded graphics card for MSFS and my VR system. I am currently getting 15-18...

    Last Post By: stempski Today, 05:58 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    VR ... and me?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I have a question for VR fliers here: I hear that VR controllers now work with MSFS. How well do they work? I like using TrackIR, which does a good...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 05:57 PM Go to last post
    kaiallard

    James Bond planes

    Thread Starter: kaiallard

    I for one believe that the James Bond planes have as much drool factor as Bond's cars. Especially so is the Russian Cargo plane in the latest sequel,...

    Last Post By: 3Green Today, 05:33 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Black Square Announces Improved MSFS Cockpits

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24303-Black-Square-Announces-Improved-MSFS-Cockpits

    Last Post By: felixfer Today, 04:50 PM Go to last post